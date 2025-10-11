Jackie Shroff's Birthday Wish For Amitabh Bachchan Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

On Amitabh Bachchan's 83rd birthday on Saturday, actor Jackie Shroff paid a heartfelt tribute to the megastar, sharing a video montage featuring a collage of the thespian's iconic looks from his illustrious career.

Jackie took to his Instagram stories section, where he posted a series of vintage pictures of Big B from some of his most memorable films, showcasing his evolution from the ‘angry young man' to the evergreen superstar of Indian cinema.

The various pictures featured his look from Deewar, Don, Coolie, Kabhi Kabhie, The Great Gambler and many others.

Jackie, who has worked with the megastar in films such as Akayla, Kohram and Agni Varsha, wrote as the caption: “My Respects Always!”

He also added the song Atrangi Yaari from the 2015 crime thriller film Wazir. The track has been sung by Big B and Farhan Akhtar.

With a cinematic career spanning over five decades, Amitabh Bachchan, who is popularly known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Sadi ke Mahanayak and Bollywood's Star of the Millennium, has appeared in more than 200 films.

Big B was born in Allahabad, began as a voice narrator in Mrinal Sen's film Bhuvan Shome. He gained early recognition with films such as Anand, Zanjeer and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, earning the title of India's “Angry Young Man” for his powerful and intense on-screen portrayals.

He went on to deliver a string of blockbusters, including Deewaar, Sholay, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Trishul, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Naseeb, Coolie, Laawaris, Silsila, Kaalia, and Mard. His acclaimed performances in Namak Haraam, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Kaala Patthar, Shaan, Yaarana, and Shakti.

After a short pause in the 1990s, Big B, who has been feted with six National Film Awards, made a comeback with Mohabbatein and went on to star in successful films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baghban, Black, Sarkar, Paa, Piku, Pink, Badla, Brahmastra, and Kalki 2898 AD.

He has been conferred with the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan, while France honoured him with the Legion of Honour.

The icon is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

