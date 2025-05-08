<i>Odela 2</i>: Tamannaah Bhatia's Supernatural Thriller To Release On This Date

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Odela 2 is a Tamil supernatural thriller starring Tamannaah Bhatia. The film is a sequel to the 2022 movie Odela Railway Station. Odela 2 received mixed reviews, with criticism for its direction.

Odela 2 led by Tamannaah Bhatia is a Tamil-language supernatural thriller film, which is a sequel to the 2022 film Odela Railway Station. Odela 2 had Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, and Vasishta N Simha in the lead.

Odela 2 opened up to mixed reviews. Fans were disappointed with the film's weak direction, despite having a strong storyline.

The film was released in theatres on April 17, 2025. Due to poor box office performance, the film made its way to Amazon Prime. The film will be streaming on the mentioned OTT platform from May 8, 2025.

Usually, a film takes a while for its OTT release after its theatrical release has raked in substantial figures at the box office. However, with Odela 2 making this announcement so early on, it indicates how the poor box office performance has impacted the film's earnings.

For the unversed, Tamannaah plays the role of Naga Sadhu, a fierce spiritual warrior who combats terrifying occurrences in a rural set-up. The first look and trailer of Odela 2 had created a certain buzz among Tamannaah Bhatia fans, and there were a lot of expectations riding on it.

Helmed by Ashok Teja, the film was appreciated for some intense sequences, but the archaic writing was one of the major reasons behind the film being a disappointment.

With Odela 2 releasing on OTT, the makers are hopeful for a better reception for the film.

On the work front, Tamannaah also has Vvan with Sidharth Malhotra, and has also been roped in as one of the female leads in No Entry 2.

