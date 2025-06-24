Revoke Diljit Dosanjh's Passport: Film Body To Government After Pakistani Actor Hania Aamir Cast In <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked the Government of India to blacklist Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh and the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 from film industry, also appealing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure that their passports are revoked and their Indian citizenship is cancelled.

FWICE, a film industry worker's union, issued a new directive against Diljit Dosanjh and fellow Sardaar Ji 3 producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal after the trailer of the film revealed that Pakistani actor Hania Aamir is part of its cast.

The Punjabi horror comedy will only release overseas on Friday.

Diljit Dosanjh was widely trolled on social media and elsewhere after Hania Aamir's casting came to light.

On Monday, the FWICE sent an open letter to the prime minister condemning Diljit Dosanjh and the team of Sardaar Ji 3 for the "anti-national act" of casting Hania Aamir in the upcoming movie, especially after the Pahalgam attack and her comments after Indian armed forces retaliation under Operation Sindoor.

In the letter, the film body also demanded that an "industry blacklist" for the actor and the team. It further appealed to the prime minister "to seize their passports and cancel their indian citizenship".

"The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) expresses its strongest condemnation and absolute outrage against actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and Director Amar Hundal who have brazenly insulted the Indian film industry and disrespected national sentiment by hiring Pakistani actress Ms. Hania Aamir for their upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3...

"We respectfully urge that their passports be revoked without delay, and that they be permanently barred from availing any rights, privileges, or representation associated with Indian citizenship and national identity," the letter read.

The film body said casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3 was "not only a direct defiance of FWICE's official ban on Pakistani artists but also a shameful betrayal of our country and its people, especially at a time when our nation is mourning the brutal murder of innocent Indian tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan-backed terrorists".

Calling Hania Aamir, known for Pakistani dramas such as Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, a "vocal propagandist against India", the FWICE said the actor has used her platform to mock our armed forces, abuse India publicly, and shamelessly justify Pakistan's terror acts post Operation Sindoor.

The federation also said the actions by Diljit Dosanjh, Sardaar Ji 3 producers Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu and director Amar Hundal reveal their loyalties don't lie with India.

On Tuesday, the FWICE had also approached the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), demanding a complete ban on the film's release in India and the denial of censor certification.

