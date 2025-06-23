"Will Ensure Diljit Dosanjh Gets No Work In India": Film Body After Pak Actor Hania Aamir Cast In <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i>

Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming release Sardaar Ji 3 has been embroiled in a controversy after Pakistani actor Hania Aamir was cast in the film. Diljit, who happens to be one of the producers of the film, released the trailer of the film featuring Hania Aamir on June 22. The makers have skipped the film's India release amid the India-Pakistan tensions, propelled by the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22) and the Operation Sindoor (May 7). After Diljit announced the release date of the film (June 27), authorities like the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) have decided to ban Diljit Dosanjh in India.

What's Happening

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President, BN Tiwari told NDTV that they have decided to issue a directive to ban Diljit Dosanjh and other producers of the film in India.

BN Tiwari told NDTV, "There will be complete non co-operation. If the film releases anywhere, we will issue a directive of non co-operation. We will ensure that Diljit Dosanjh won't get work (films or concerts) in any part of India."

"If he doesn't withdraw the release of the film, he won't get work in India," BN Tiwari added.

Along with the FWICE, the All Indian Cine Workers Association also decided to ban Diljit Dosanjh working in India.

In an X post, the body wrote, "We hereby announce a complete boycott of singer and producer Diljit Dosanjh from the Indian film industry.We urge all Indian producers, production houses, music companies, event organizers, and film workers to stand united and not associate with Diljit Dosanjh in any professional capacity.

We will approach various industry unions, workers' bodies, and stakeholders to uphold this patriotic call."

FWICE has also written a letter to CBFC to uphold the Diljit and Hania film's censor certificate.

Background

On Sunday, June 22, Dosanjh shared the film's trailer on social media and announced the film's release date.

Sharing the trailer on his official Instagram page, Diljit wrote, "Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only/ FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN (sic)."

The teaser of the film didn't feature Hania Aamir, while the trailer of the film showed her.

The YouTube link of the Sardaar Ji 3 trailer has been geo-blocked in India.

Sardaar Ji 3 is a horror comedy featuring Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir and Neeru Bajwa.

Before Sardaar Ji 3, FWICE had banned Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal release, which would have marked his comeback on the Indian screen after 9 years.

In A Nutshell

