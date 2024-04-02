Rupali Ganguly Recalls Struggling Days: 'Was Looked Down Upon'

Rupali Ganguly shared this image. (courtesy: rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in the hit series Anupamaa, recently shared insights into her journey in the entertainment industry. She also shed light on the challenges she faced and the sacrifices she made. As the daughter of the esteemed filmmaker Anil Ganguly, Rupali Ganguly opened up about the societal stigma she encountered when she ventured into television acting. In an interview with CNBC, Rupali revealed the hardships she endured during her initial days on television. She spoke about the necessity of taking up any available work to sustain her family and alleviate her father's medical expenses.

Rupali said, “Television was again, struggling days. I had to run the home, so whatever work came along, I took it. It was looked down upon, especially in the Bengali community. So, you're kind of an outcast. People would feel sorry for me because I was doing television, and I didn't care because, at that time, we needed to run the house.”

Reflecting on her aspirations, Rupali said that her primary goal was to ensure her father received adequate medical care. She expressed, “I've never had ambitions. I've never had dreams. My thing was I didn't want my father to be in a municipal hospital. I wanted him to be in a good hospital like Leelavati. For that, it was imperative that I work. I think me, even my brother, there's so much respect for whatever little we get that we want to make the maximum out of it. I would do anything for my Papa; he is my inspiration, he is my god, and he still is, of course.”

Grateful for her father's guidance and support, Rupali Ganguly acknowledged that her success was achieved through sheer determination and hard work, devoid of any familial connections. She stated, "And in that short time that you get in television, you perform an excellent scene where people call you up and where, you know, it's like portals are writing about it, ‘What a performance! What a performance'. That is my achievement. That is my win. It is not an easy industry.”