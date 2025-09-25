Salman Khan Has Requested Actresses About Their Outfit Choices, Admits Saying "To Change And Come Back"

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are all set to welcome Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in Episode 1 of their new talk show, Too Much With Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. In the very first episode of the upcoming series, Salman Khan admitted to asking actresses to "change" their clothes and "come back" because it can get awkward for the audience. He also spoke about how women should find their way in a man's world when questioned on the subject.

What's Happening

In one of the scenes from Episode 1, Twinkle Khanna made a hilarious remark about how, in his films, there is a certain form of equality since "he showcases more cleavage and legs than the leading lady."

Salman Khan, however, confessed that there have been instances where he has requested actresses to "change and come back".

He explained, "Ek to humara culture hi ye hai. Now, you are watching a film with your parents and grandparents. Aur phir itna sab jo aata hai, you feel sab dekh rahe hain, and they are awkward with themselves. I believe that if you want people to come in their 20s and 30s, then that thing should be there. That people should not feel awkward about the kind of films that you are doing."

Salman Khan On Women Navigating A Male-Dominated World

Salman added a humorous touch to his answer when Twinkle Khanna asked him about equality between men and women.

He said, "Kitchen mein bhi hum logon ko daal diya. Har kitchen ka chef, har ghar ka chef, aadmi hai bhai."

Kajol responded by pointing out that male chefs still get compensated with salaries, while women continue to do household chores without pay.

Salman carried on the banter by asking Twinkle Khanna and Kajol if they cooked at home.

He remarked, "Aapke ghar mein 2 males hain (Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar) jo ke aap logon se dominated hain."

Twinkle concluded by saying that while this instance might be true, it does not hold true on a larger scale.

Salman Khan On Having Children

In the same episode, Salman Khan opened up about his past relationships and expressed his wish to have children one day.

The actor revealed, "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see."

In A Nutshell

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna are set to bring some exciting guests to their talk show, Too Much With Kajol And Twinkle. Their very first guests, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, ensured the premiere held plenty of candid and entertaining moments. Salman was at his most unfiltered as he spoke about his wish to have children, his past relationships, and his request for actresses on his sets to make considerate outfit choices.

