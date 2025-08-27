International Composer Accuses T-Series Of Plagiarism, Claims Kriti Sanon's <i>Do Patti</i> Song <i>Raanjhan</i> Was Lifted Without Credit

T-Series, one of India's biggest music labels, has found itself in the middle of plagiarism allegations. The controversy revolves around Raanjhan, a romantic track from Netflix's Do Patti starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh. The song, composed by Sachet-Parampara and sung by Parampara Tandon, has been accused of lifting beats from an international producer without credit.

Nearly a year after the film's release, music producer KMKZ took to Instagram, alleging that the beats used in Raanjhan were originally his creation.

In a detailed video, he claimed, "I produced the number one song in India, and I didn't even know about it. Here's what happened. So, I'm a music producer. I sell beats online and I go by KMKZ. I posted this beat about 2 years ago. And then fast forward to just recently, someone sent me this message saying that they found a song and they recognised the piano as one of my beats and they didn't see me credited. So, they wanted me to know about it".

According to him, the song has already crossed 290 million streams on Spotify. Shocked to see T-Series in the credits instead of his name, he said he repeatedly reached out to the label, its team, and even the artists but received no response.

"So, I don't really know what to do now because they pretty much just ripped the beat off of YouTube and didn't contact me or pay me or credit me or anything. And now they have a number one song on Indian Billboard," he added.

KMKZ also appealed to fans and industry insiders for help. He urged, "If anyone knows anyone who can help me out with this in some way then please get this video to them and have them DM me asap! And please leave a comment on this video and share it so it can reach the right people." Expressing his frustration, he concluded, "There's so many stories of producers getting ripped off nowadays but man 300m streams and number 1 on billboard is crazy. I DEMAND A PLAQUE".

NDTV has reached out to T-Series for a comment.

Do Patti, directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, premiered on October 25, 2024, on Netflix. The thriller featured Kajol, Kriti Sanon, and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles. The film paired Kriti and Shaheer as an on-screen couple, with Raanjhan serving as its romantic centerpiece. The track was a massive success in India, topping music charts and becoming one of the most-streamed songs of the year.

