Kriti Sanon Calls For More Investments In Women's Health At World Health Summit, Berlin

Bollywood actor, producer and UNFPA India's Honorary Ambassador for Gender Equality, Kriti Sanon, on Tuesday made history by becoming the first Indian celebrity to speak at the World Health Summit (WHS) 2025 in Berlin. She used the global platform to call for bold, sustained investments and innovation in women's health, putting the spotlight on the economic and social returns of such commitment. Addressing a high-level session titled Women's Health - Global Wealth: Catalyzing Returns on Bold Investments, Sanon stressed that despite comprising half of the world's population, women's health is still chronically underfunded.

"Women's health is not a side issue," Sanon said in her speech. "It is the cornerstone of humanity's progress, prosperity, and future." She quoted a striking statistic: for every USD 300 million invested in women's health, the return can be as high as USD 13 billion, a roughly 9-fold return on investment.

"Investing in women's health is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in our collective future. When women are healthy, they can thrive, and so do their families, communities, and economies," she said. "We must move beyond presenting empirical evidence and commit to bold, decisive action."

She also reiterated the principle: "Nothing about her, without her," affirming that it's "time to ensure that women have a seat at the table when decisions about their health and bodies are being made."

From Personal Stories To Global Imperatives

In her speech, Sanon drew upon personal encounters and recent field visits, where she witnessed firsthand the impact of child marriage, lack of access to maternal care, and healthcare exclusion faced by young women in India. She shared stories of resilience and hope, highlighting how timely support can transform lives.

Andrea M. Wojnar, UNFPA India Representative, noted that Sanon's bold voice lends the organization a broader reach and helps amplify calls for gender equality. "Her participation at WHS will inspire meaningful progress toward a world where every woman and girl can lead a healthy, productive life," he said.

A Summit Of Global Voices, A Call To Collective Action

The session, co-hosted by UNFPA, brought together global policymakers, health experts and financial stakeholders to deliberate on catalytic capital, blended finance, and strategic partnerships as levers to accelerate investments in women's health. Sanon joined a distinguished panel that included parliamentary and health ministers, global health innovation chiefs, and representatives from institutions such as EIB, Gates Foundation, Africa CDC, and Mohammed bin Zayed Foundation.

Sanon's presence at the Summit marks a major milestone in India's growing global voice on gender and health issues. As UNFPA India's Ambassador, she continues to push for accessible sexual and reproductive healthcare, maternal health services, and inclusion of adolescent girls in health decision-making.

Why This Matters

Women's health is a cornerstone for sustainable development. Better health outcomes lead to enhanced productivity and economic growth.

Underinvestment in women's health perpetuates inequality and preventable morbidity and mortality.

Involving women in policy and decision-making ensures programmes are responsive to their real needs.

Bold, sustained funding using innovative financing models is essential to bridge the gap between rhetoric and impact.

