<i>Two Much</i> Teaser: Chunky AKA "Chaddi" Panday's Nepotism Saga, Govinda-Samantha Fox, And More

In the fourth episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Amazon Prime talk show Two Much, Govinda and Chunky Panday will appear as guests. The makers have dropped the teaser of the show, and it's too much fun, literally.

Breaking Down The Teaser

Twinkle Khanna first took a jibe at Chunky Panday's famous shoots in underwears for magazine covers back in the day. "Thank God, you have come full-dressed, back in the day toh..." Chunky Panday completed the sentence, "Chaddi Panday." Govinda also re-iterated the other name of Chunky Panday.

Kajol revealed that Govinda was, perhaps, the first Bollywood actor who worked with British pop star Samantha Fox﻿.

Before Govinda could say anything, Chunky Panday exclaimed in surprise, "Samantha Fox? Bohat hot thi bhai (She's very hot)."

For the unaware, Samantha featured in the song Traffic Jam with Govinda in the 1995 film Rock Dancer﻿. Late music composer Bappi Lahiri not only made her do the song but also made her groove in Indian dress with Govinda. Talking about the track, Samantha once said, "it is classic piece of Indian movie magic."

The N-word also appeared on the show. Chunky Panday, who once told on camera that he's a product of "reverse nepotism" after being known as Ananya Panday's father, said this time, he's a full "by-product" of nepotism.

About Two Much

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have slipped into the shoes of hosts for the first time. The show has already hosted stars like Salman-Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt, and Saif Ali Khan-Akshay Kumar. The show has received mixed responses from the audience so far.

About Govinda and Chunky Panday Films

Govinda and Chunky Panday collaborated on films like Aankhen (1993), Kaun Rokega Mujhe (1997), Ssukh (2005), to name a few. Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana Pandey featured in the reality show Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and gained a different fanbase.

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has launched a YouTube channel, where she has addressed her divorce rumours and shared about new gifts from Govinda on Karwa Chauth.