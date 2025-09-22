Inside Chunky Panday's Quirky Space In Mumbai, From Caricature Walls To Sunroof Space

Farah Khan's vlog is a treat for fans who enjoy a glimpse into their favourite celebrity's house. She recently gave viewers a tour of veteran actor Chunky Panday's home. Accompanied by her famous cook Dilip, the Om Shanti Om filmmaker showed viewers around Chunky's beautiful house.

Inside Chunky Panday's House

Chunky's house has a lot of character, mixing modern elements with a pop of colour that matches the cheerful personality of the actor.

The tour begins with Farah entering the living space while waiting for Chunky to arrive to film their interaction. The first element introduced in the video is the wall painting. "Let me show you his beautiful house. This is Chunky and Bhavna's home. The painting here is made by some not-so-famous painter," Farah said.

Next, viewers get a glimpse of a wall featuring Chunky's caricature. She quips, "This is Chunky Panday, and this is his beautiful wall."

The artwork in Chunky Panday's house. Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan

Farah then shows the dining area, where she jokes that Chunky invites her but "never feeds us."

The house's interiors look striking, with bold artwork bringing life to the plain white walls. From cosy sofas to zebra-print tiles, Chunky's house is full of several fun elements.

Inside Chunky Panday's living room. Photo: YouTube/Farah Khan

Viewers are then introduced to the sunroof space, which is the highlight of the tour. It has glass walls and doors allowing natural light to enter the house and creating a relaxing atmosphere. She tells viewers that this is the space where they "play games".

Chunky Panday's sunroof space in his Bandra house. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Next, viewers see the lush garden with tall plants, shaded corners, and an open space that adds charm to his Bandra home.

A look into Chunky Panday's garden. Photo: YouTube/FarahKhan

Farah playfully asks her cook to get some fresh air because "Chunky won't be feeding us anything anyway." Dilip then calls the place breezy.