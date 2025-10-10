Kriti Sanon Becomes "Personal Mehendi Artist" For Mother On Karwa Chauth

It is no secret that Kriti Sanon shares a lovely bond with her mother, Geeta Sanon. Be it a family vacation or a traditional festival, the actor often shares delightful pictures with her mother on Instagram.

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth today, October 10, Kriti Sanon traded her celebrity duties and took up the role of her mother's “personal mehendi artist”. She dropped a lovely picture on her Instagram Stories, applying mehndi on her mother's hand. The 35-year-old actor, dressed in a simple black top, created beautiful floral artwork and drew delicate lines, showcasing impeccable talent.

The song Maiyya from Kriti Sanon's 2024 film Do Patti playing in the background added a sentimental touch to their mother-daughter equation. The HYPHEN founder also shared a note that read, “Meet mom's personal mehndi artist. Happy Karwa Chauth (red heart emoji).”

In the follow-up snap, Kriti Sanon uploaded the final mehendi art. Needless to mention, the Luka Chuppi actor did a commendable job. "Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating", she captioned the image and added two red heart emojis.

Kriti Sanon's turns into henna artist for mom. Photo: Instagram/kritisanon

Mehendi On Karwa Chauth

During Karwa Chauth, married women observe a nirjala fast the entire day, starting from the early hours of the morning. This ritual is observed for their husbands' long lives.

The word mehendi is derived from a Sanskrit word 'mendhika' or the henna plant. Its usage finds mention in religious texts, dating back to the Vedic era. Mehendi is also considered to be very auspicious and it has been a part of the culture of India for decades.