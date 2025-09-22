Shoot, Train, Repeat: Kriti Sanon's Latest Oblique Crunches Workout Is All The Monday Motivation You Need

Kriti Sanon is a true-blue fitness enthusiast. Her workout posts on Instagram serve as a reminder that holistic well-being comes with dedication and discipline, featuring regular gym sessions, yoga and a nutritious diet.

Kriti Sanon's gym trainer Karan Sawhney recently shared a video on his Instagram Stories where the Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor was seen performing a rigorous strength-training exercise. She put her energy and stamina into a set of oblique crunches, but with a challenging twist by executing the exercise on a hyperextension bench.

Kriti Sanon leaned on an ab bench, supporting her body on the equipment. She held a disc in one hand while her other hand was placed behind her head. Staying in the position, the 35-year-old showed remarkable balance and strength as she pulled off the strenuous physical activity effortlessly. The side note read, "Shoot. Train. Repeat."

Kriti Sanon performs oblique crunches. Photo: Instagram/karanswahney11

On another page of her fit-and-fab diaries, Kriti Sanon offered fans a further peek into her gym session. Under the guidance of Karan Sawhney, she powered through a series of workouts, beginning with an intense plank hold, followed by a full-body drill including crunches and pull-ups. If her stability inspired you, you are in for another motivational run, as Kriti did not stop there. She devoted her attention to high-energy cardio sessions featuring treadmill walking and boat rowing, proving that no matter how tough the aerobics are, she is tougher.

Adding a humorously relatable caption, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Me waiting for the 'easy' part my trainer promised."

Before that, Kriti Sanon impressed her gym coach by carrying out some dumbbell lunges at the gym. Dressed in a white tank top, black sports bra and matching tights, she made us stop and admire with her downward and upward lunges while balancing her weight on the Bosu ball. She repeated the strenuous activity multiple times with great precision. "Leg day with Kriti Sanon," read Karan Sawhney's side note.

Kriti Sanon consistently wows us with her fitness regimen with one post after another.