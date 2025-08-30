Masaba Gupta's Workout Session Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym

Masaba Gupta knows how to juggle it all, as a designer, entrepreneur, actor, and a mom. After welcoming her daughter Matara in October last year, she has been working hard to get back in shape. And she is killing it.

Masaba Gupta recently dropped a video with her trainer Apoorv Mathur, and it is the kind of workout inspiration we all need. The clip showed her smashing through dumbbell goblet squats, overhead dumbbell squats, dumbbell windmills, lunges, skipping and frog calf raises.

Masaba Gupta's energy was infectious, and her workouts looked tough yet doable. If you have been looking for motivation to shake up your routine, her session has all the right moves.

Masaba Gupta's Breakdown Routine

Here's a quick breakdown of why these exercises deserve a spot in your fitness plan:

1. Dumbbell Goblet Squats

Goblet squats work your quads, glutes, and core all at once. Holding the dumbbell in front of you helps keep your back straight, which is great for posture. They are also beginner-friendly and perfect for building lower-body strength.

2. Overhead Dumbbell Squats

This one is a total-body burner. You are working your legs while keeping your arms steady overhead, which challenges balance and core stability. It also helps improve shoulder strength and mobility.

3. Dumbbell Windmill

A move that looks fancy but hits all the right muscles. The windmill works your obliques, shoulders and hips. It is amazing for core strength and flexibility, especially if you sit at a desk a lot.

4. Lunges

Lunges target your legs and glutes while also testing your balance. They are great for toning and can easily be done anywhere – no equipment needed.

5. Skipping

A childhood favourite that doubles as serious cardio. Skipping torches calories, improves coordination and boosts heart health. Plus, it is fun and does not feel like a chore once you find your rhythm.

6. Frog Calf Raises

This exercise zeroes in on your calves, but with a twist. By turning your feet outwards (frog stance), you hit different angles of the muscle. Strong calves mean better stability and stronger legs overall.

Masaba Gupta's routine shows that even as a busy mom, making time for yourself is non-negotiable.