Sauna, Ice Bath, No Days Off: Inside Tiger Shroff's Fitness And Recovery Routine

Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti and quickly became a favourite for many. Ever since, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in Bollywood not just through his on-screen charisma but also his sculpted physique. The Baaghi 4 star's body of work is as much a testament to discipline as it is to talent.

Speaking to Equisre India, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who launched Tiger Shroff in 2014, shares that he remembers the actor as "a tiny, baby-faced boy", a sixth-grader who looked like he belonged two classes lower. His love affair with martial arts began early, earning him a black belt in Taekwondo before he went on to train in Kalaripayattu and Krav Maga.

In fact, the producer also revealed that it was martial arts and not films that Tiger Shroff initially dreamt of pursuing. While he may pursued acting, his love of martial arts and fitness has carried on.

Tiger Shroff's Daily Routine

Sharing his workout and daily routine, Tiger Shroff said that physical movement isn't just about aesthetics or performance; it's therapy. "It's my meditation, the way I channel myself. No matter what state of mind I'm in, the moment I do some sort of physical activity, I become aligned with myself," he told the publication.

His daily routine reflects the philosophy. His mornings kick off with "45 minutes of cardio - on the stepmill or treadmill, followed by skill work - either kickboxing or dancing."

In the afternoon, Tiger Shroff rests before getting into strength training, with resistance-heavy weight workouts that target specific body parts. Nights, meanwhile, are all about sport with the actor indulging in football, cricket, and basketball.

"I Don't Take Time Off But Recovery Is Important": Tiger Shroff

The 35-year-old actor shared that he does not believe in taking time off. "I know that's the opposite of what a lot of health experts say, but I get my seven, eight hours of sleep at night and I'm good to go," he revealed.

However, this does not mean that he neglects recovery. Quite the opposite - saunas, ice baths, and sleep are his non-negotiables. "Just because I don't take days off from training doesn't mean I take days off from recovery," avers the actor.

In a previous interview with GQ, Tiger Shroff had shared that he maintains his physique with intense workouts such as martial arts, parkour, and weight training. He also shared, "deadlift, the free weight squat, and the bench press" are some of his go-to exercises.

He had also spoken about the importance of dancing and how it helps him stay fit and healthy. As for his diet, Tiger Shroff shared that he is mindful of what he eats. He shared that controlling your binge habits and his last meal of the day is usually low in carbs and mostly includes protein-rich foods and vegetables.