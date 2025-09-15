Alaya F Kicks Off The Intense '75 Hard' Challenge With Yoga, No Cheat Meals And No Alcohol

Alaya F is a total fitness enthusiast, evident from her Instagram page, which is often filled with intense workouts. During an appearance on the HSBC podcast On Realign Season 3, the Srikanth actor opened up about the unique fitness mantra she swears by - the '75 Hard' rule.

What Is The '75 Hard' Rule?

Don't be confused, as Alaya F explained what this term means. She said, "I've just restarted this thing called the 75 Hard. It involves two workouts a day: one indoor and one outdoor, with each lasting a minimum of 45 minutes. One of them has to be outdoors. I also drink 3.8 litres of water a day, read at least 10 pages of a non-fiction book, and follow a strict no-cheat-meal policy. Oh, and no alcohol allowed."

She also mentioned that this fitness rule includes a 10-minute meditation routine. Overall, the routine can be intense, with strict rules that must be followed. Alaya added that if you miss even a single task on any given day, you have to reset to day one.

Alaya F's First Day of Living by the '75 Hard' Rule

Sharing what she does while following the '75 Hard' rule, Alaya F recently posted a video giving her followers a glimpse of her routine.

She wakes up at 6 am and attends a yoga class, after which she drinks plenty of water and eats breakfast, which includes truffle scrambled eggs, tomato, and avocado on gluten-free toast. She then reads for a bit, follows it with meditation, and completes her second workout of the day, which was pickleball. For lunch, Alaya went out for a quick brunch featuring all things healthy.

After a refreshing shower, she drank a protein shake as she got ready to meet a friend. She had fruit as her evening snack, followed by another workout - walking.

Her dinner included soup, sweet potato, and paneer, complemented with a sugar-free dessert - mint chocolate chip ice cream. She ended the day with journaling.