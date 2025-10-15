Kim Kardashian Launches Faux Hair Panties For Rs 3,100. Her "Most Shocking" Product Sells Out Within Hours

"Who said the carpet has to match the drapes?" Let us make it clear from the outset that this question has nothing to do with home decor.

Social media superstar, billionaire, and businesswoman Kim Kardashian's shapewear company SKIMS has launched its "most shocking panty", priced at $32 (Rs 3,100) and it already sold out within hours of its launch on Tuesday.

The brand is calling it - The Ultimate Bush, Faux Hair Panty.

This (read: controversial for some) line consists of a series of faux pubic hair string micro thongs. These Faux Hair Panties are available in 12 colours, including red, blonde and brunette shades. Potential customers also have an option to choose textures of the faux hair between straight and curly.

"Just Dropped: The Ultimate Bush. With our daring new Faux Hair Panty, your carpet can be whatever color you want it to be," read the caption of the post on SKIMS official Instagram account.

The product line was launched on Tuesday. "Who said the carpet has to match the drapes? Our most shocking panty, ever, is available now," the brand said in another post.

"Match, don't match—switch it up midday. The Ultimate Bush," said SKIMS, giving out more ideas.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian showed off a few samples of the new panties in an Instagram Story.

A screenshot from Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story showing the Faux Hair Panty samples.

"How funny are these? We have different colours, different hair. This is insane. SKIMS, baby," she says in the Story.

According to SKIMS website, the product sold out across all sizes and styles within hours of the first drop. Now, there's a waitlist.

SKIMS Faux Hair Panty: All sold out.

"Our most daring panty yet. Hand-made in a super sheer, stretch mesh, this string thong features a mix of curly and straight faux hair in twelve different shade variations. Complete with elastic side straps. Fits true to size," read the product description on the SKIMS website.

This panty has sheer mesh (82% Polyamide / 18% Elastane) at front with faux hair with elastic side straps and gives thong back coverage, according to the website.

Obviously, there was a lot of chatter on social media about the new product.

Kim Kardashian has gone too far pic.twitter.com/dQdMDmZvqF — Rachel (@meta_rach) October 14, 2025

oh kim can't be serious….BUSH PANTIES??? pic.twitter.com/KSegOqYpcu — cam is spooky 🕷️🕸️ (@seodilf) October 14, 2025

we are literally in hell. pic.twitter.com/gNvz4MylBb — 꽃 (@fujoevil) October 14, 2025

A user commented on the news link about the Faux Hair Panty, saying, "They sell us things we already have".

Another had a more biting comment, "A family that's spent over two decades promoting a false image of women's bodies now turning around and, through multiple mediums, sell faux versions of the real thing so consumers can be on trend without actually 'sacrificing' their bodily aesthetic. right no for sure totally".

On Instagram, some praised Kim Kardashian for her marketing skills. "That woman is genius and definitely knows how to go viral," wrote one.

"I mean…just grow it. It's free," wrote another.

This product comes months after Kim Kardashian announced first-of-its-kind "face shapewear" for Rs 4,000 by SKIMS.

