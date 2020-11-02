Karwa Chauth 2020: Mehendi And Its Importance, A Dozen Designs For You

Karwa Chauth 2020: Mehendi is considered to be very auspicious for Karwa Chauth. Know more about it and take a look at the mehendi designs for your special day. Happy Karwa Chauth!

2020 Karwa Chauth: Mehendi and colourful bangles are a must for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth and mehendi are inseparable. Ladies Karwa Chauth is round the corner and it's time for the auspicious mehendi hues on your hands. Putting mehendi on hands is a much-loved tradition followed by women and even little girls during festive occasions. During Karwa Chauth, markets are flooded with mehendi artists but this year there may be fewer women going out for getting their hands coloured ahead of Karwa Chauth due to the pandemic. Ready-made mehendi pastes are also available and you can draw the patterns on your hands yourselves.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Know the importance of mehendi

Mehndi is one of the oldest forms of traditional body art. The word mehendi is derived from a Sanskrit word 'mendhika' or the henna plant. Henna leaves have been used for centuries for its medicinal qualities. Mehendi finds mention in religious texts and was used as a cosmetic by women of the Vedic times. The art of using mehendi to enhance beauty apparently started in India and travelled to different countries including the the Middle East. Mehendi is considered very auspicious and among Hindu women, it is one of the 16 adornments of beauty or Solah Shringaar.

Karwa Chauth 2020: A dozen mehendi designs for you!

Karwa Chauth celebrates the beautiful bond between husbands and wives. The day has lots of rituals starting from daybreak. Women eat a special meal before the sun rises and fast after that without even drinking a drop of water. The fast is broken after sighting the moon. Click here to know the moonrise time.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: A delicate mehendi pattern, very ornamental!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: There is a common belief corelating the colour of mehendi and marital happiness

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: A very intricate pattern fit for newly married women 

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: This mehendi pattern is bold and beautiful!

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: A common mehendi motif, beautiful with colourful bangles 

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: With this delicate mehendi pattern, you won't need bangles! 

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: A combination of geometric and floral mehendi design

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: Try this block print like mehendi design on your fingers 

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: Delicate mehendi design for slim fingers

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: Check out this 'You and I' elaborate design 

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: This mehendi design is a combination of geometric, floral and figures - very bridal 

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: A perfect festive mehendi design alongwith bangles and nail colour  

Applying mehndi during weddings and festivals, especially during Karwa Chauth is of great cultural significance. Women who observe Karwa Chauth believe that applying mehendi and following all the rituals ensure happiness, long life well-being of their husbands. 

Happy Karwa Chauth!

