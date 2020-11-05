Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Can't Stop Smiling In Pics From First Karwa Chauth

Highlights
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet got married on October 24
- The singer shared a couple of photos from her Karwa Chauth celebrations
- Neha, on the occasion, looked ethereal in a red outfit
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married last month, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday and how! The couple shared stunning pictures from their celebrations which prove that first Karwa Chauth is always special. Neha, on the occasion, looked ethereal in a red outfit while Rohanpreet looked dashing in a white sherwani and an embroidered shawl. In one set of pictures, the couple can be seen happily posing with the singer's parents. "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby," Neha Kakkar captioned one of her posts while sharing another album, she wrote: "Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!" Take a look:
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer, got married on October 24 in Delhi, followed by a grand reception in Chandigarh, Punjab. For her gurudwara wedding, Neha opted for a soft pink lehenga. She looked stunning in a red lehenga at her grand wedding celebrations on the evening of October 24. The singer has shared several pictures from her wedding album on Instagram that will leave you wanting more. Check them out here:
@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all Make up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair NehuPreet's Outfits: @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Necklace: @archanaaggarwalofficial Earrings & Ring: @manimuktaajewels Hairstyled by @rachitlavanyamakeovers Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
Rohu and I Wore @falgunishanepeacockindia for our Night Wedding. Must Say They're the Best!! Love Love Loved Wearing their Creation Clothing - @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Styled by @falgunipeacock Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Chooda & Kaleera @omsons_bridal_store Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
Best Clicks of my life!!! @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I'm with You Wearing @sabyasachiofficial Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @sabyasachiofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet
Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Other than Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. Before Rohanpreet Singh, Neha Kakkar was in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. The duo parted ways in 2018.
Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also appeared in the musical reality show India's Rising Star and was the first runner up in second season.