Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Can't Stop Smiling In Pics From First Karwa Chauth

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married last month, celebrated their first Karwa Chauth on Wednesday and how! The couple shared stunning pictures from their celebrations which prove that first Karwa Chauth is always special. Neha, on the occasion, looked ethereal in a red outfit while Rohanpreet looked dashing in a white sherwani and an embroidered shawl. In one set of pictures, the couple can be seen happily posing with the singer's parents. "My first Karwa Chauth with hubby," Neha Kakkar captioned one of her posts while sharing another album, she wrote: "Thank you, Mumma Papa for everything!" Take a look:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer, got married on October 24 in Delhi, followed by a grand reception in Chandigarh, Punjab. For her gurudwara wedding, Neha opted for a soft pink lehenga. She looked stunning in a red lehenga at her grand wedding celebrations on the evening of October 24. The singer has shared several pictures from her wedding album on Instagram that will leave you wanting more. Check them out here:

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Other than Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs. Before Rohanpreet Singh, Neha Kakkar was in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. The duo parted ways in 2018.

Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also appeared in the musical reality show India's Rising Star and was the first runner up in second season.