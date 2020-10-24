Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Are Now Married. See Inside Pics And Videos

A fan page shared this photo. (Image courtesy: its_nehakakkar )

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are married now. Pictures and videos from the couple's wedding are thrilling the Internet. The couple got married in a gurudwara in Delhi on Saturday in the presence of family and close friends. Photos and videos from the wedding have been shared by several fan pages dedicated to Neha Kakkar on social media. In the viral pictures, the singer looks breathtaking in a peach lehenga set while Rohanpreet Singh looks charming in a pale pink sherwani. It has been reported that the newlyweds will host a grand reception in Punjab. Neha Kakkar's brother, singer Tony Kakkar, also shared a glimpse of the wedding on Saturday.

Take a look at inside pictures and videos from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding here:

And here's what Tony Kakkar shared:

Fan clubs have also shared videos from the couple's engagement ceremony. In the clips, Neha looks stunning in a pink and silver lehenga while Rohanpreet can be seen wearing a white suit. The duo can be seen hugging each other on stage in the engagement videos. Check them out here:

Earlier in the day, Neha Kakkar posted beautiful pictures from her mehendi. She looks pretty in a green Anita Dongre lehenga set while Rohanpreet looks dashing in a pastel green sherwani. Sharing the photos, Neha Kakkar wrote: "Mehendi lagaungi main sajna Rohanpreet ke naam ki." Take a look:

Meanwhile, also check out photos from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's haldi ceremony:

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.