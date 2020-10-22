Neha Kakkar Shares Pics From When Rohanpreet Singh Proposed To Her

Neha Kakkar with Rohanpreet Singh. (courtesy Nehakakkar)

It's raining love on singer Neha Kakkar and fiancé Rohanpreet Singh's Instagram profiles. The couple shared pictures from the time when Rohanpreet proposed to the singer and she said yes. In the happy pictures, Rohanpreet can be seen holding a placard, which has the text "Will you marry me?" printed on it. An excited Neha Kakkar shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote: "The day he proposed to me! Rohanpreet Singh, life is more beautiful with you." She added the hashtags #NehuPreet and #NehuDaVyah. In the comments section of Neha's post, her fiancé Rohanpreet commented: "Thank you for being the most beautiful part of my life."

Meanwhile, Rohanpreet shared similar pictures on his Instagram profile and he wrote for his fiancée: "Hey my love, first of all, I wanna tell you that from the day I met you, my connection with my smile has become more stronger." He added, "Jis din hamara roka hua, uss din mujhe aisa mehsoos huya ki mera sabse haseen khwaab sach hogya aur main chahta hun hamari life ka har ek moment he itni khushiyon se bhara ho. Touchwood! I promise, I will take all of your pain and in return I will give you all the happiness of this world."

Earlier, Neha Kakkar shared a video from her roka ceremony. See the post here:

The singer made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official by posting a picture with him and wrote: "You're mine."

Neha Kakkar, who has appeared as a judge on the singing reality shows Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, is best-known for singing tracks such as Second Hand Jawaani from Cocktail, Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others.

Rohanpreet Singh has been a part of reality shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star.He is a singer too.