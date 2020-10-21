Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Sing Out Their Love Story

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Real-life couple Neha Kakkar and fiance Rohanpreet Singh released a new music video titled Nehu Da Vyah on Wednesday. The song has been written and composed by Neha Kakkar - "First time in my life I created a song, all by myself," she wrote on YouTube. Cheering for his fiancee, Rohanpreet Singh gave Neha Kakkar a massive shout-out and wrote: "My talented putt Neha Kakkar, you are amazing. Gana likha bhi khud compose bhi khud he kiya aur gaate to aap maharaaj kyaa he baat hai. Touchwood." The Punjabi song Nehu Da Vyah begins with Neha Kakkar dreaming of her special one, which appear to be Rohanpreet Singh.

After glimpses of their mid-night romance, Rohanpreet introduces Neha Kakkar to his mother. The video ends with Rohanpreet leading a dramatic band baaja baarat to propose to Neha, who says yes.

Nehu Da Vyah stitches together adorable moments from Neha and Rohanpreet's fictional love story. Watch the song here:

On Tuesday, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet revealed they are engaged with a video of their roka ceremony. "Here's our roka ceremony clip! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family," wrote Neha Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have trended all of October for speculation over their wedding date. Neha and Rohanpreet will reportedly have a registered wedding soon, followed by a wedding ceremony over the weekend. A leaked photo, believed to be of Neha Kakkar's wedding invite, appeared to reveal that the couple will host a reception on October 26 in Mohali, Punjab.