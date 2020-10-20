Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Surprise Fans With Roka Video

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh at their roka (courtesy nehakakkar)

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who have been trending for days because reports of their rumoured wedding, surprised their fans by sharing a clip from their roka ceremony. As per several reports published earlier, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding was expected to take place sometime this month. Sharing the video on Instagram, Neha Kakkar wrote that the wedding video will be released soon, sort of confirming the wedding rumours. Adding the wedding hashtag, Neha Kakkar wrote: "#NehuDaVyah video releases tomorrow. Till then here's a small gift for my NeHearts and #NehuPreet lovers. Here's our roka ceremony clip! I love Rohanpreet Singh and family. Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr Kakkar... Hehe... I mean Mom-Dad... Thank you for throwing the best event."

In the roka video, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen setting the floor on fire with their bhangra skills. Neha is every bit stunning in an embellished lilac draped saree while Rohanpreet complemented her in a pale pink sherwani. In the video, the happy couple couldn't stop smiling as their friends and family celebrated their wedding festivities.

Earlier, Neha Kakkar Instagrammed a video from when she was introduced to Rohanpreet Singh's family for the first time. "The day he made me meet his parents and family," she wrote. Sharing the same video, an overjoyed Rohanpreet Singh wrote: "She came home for the first time, I can't explain in words what this day meant to me. It's like I got whole world holding my hand."

Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in the reality shows I>Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star. Neha Kakkar has judged shows such as Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Indian Idol and is best known for singing tracks such as Badri Ki Dulhania, Kala Chashma, kar Gayi Chull, London Thumakda, among others.