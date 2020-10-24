More Stunning Pics From Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Haldi Ceremony

Neha Kakkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar)

Highlights Neha will reportedly marry Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi by this weekend

Neha shared pictures from her wedding festivities

The duo look straight out of a fairy tale in the photos

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been trending incessantly on social media since Friday, courtesy pictures from the singer's haldi ceremony. On Friday evening, Neha Kakkar posted beautiful pictures from her dreamy wedding festivities. The singer will reportedly marry Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi by this weekend. In the new pictures, Neha and Rohanpreet look straight out of a fairy tale. While Neha looks every bit of gorgeous in a yellow saree, Rohanpreet Singh looks dashing in a yellow and white kurta set. Sharing the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote: "#NehuPreet ki haldi ceremony!" Check out new pictures from Neha Kakkar's haldi ceremony here:

Earlier on Friday, a photo shared by several fan pages from Neha Kakkar's haldi ceremony went crazy viral on social media. In the picture, the couple can be seen happily posing with their family and friends. Take a look:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been painting Instagram red ever since they made it official on social media earlier this month. Recently, Neha posted pictures from the day when Rohanpreet proposed to her. "The day he proposed to me! Rohanpreet, life is more beautiful with you," she captioned her post.

Glimpses of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's roka ceremony also trended big time on social media.

Meanwhile, also check out some loved up pictures of the couple:

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.