Trending: Pics From Neha Kakkar's Haldi Ceremony

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding festivities have begun and photos from the ceremonies are taking the Internet by storm. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet will reportedly get married in Delhi this weekend. On Friday, photos from Neha Kakkar's haldi ceremony surfaced on the Internet and it has been going crazy viral on social media since then. Some of the fan pages have also shared glimpses of the singer's mehendi ceremony. Raju Mehndi Wala from Delhi took charge of her bridal mehndi and even shared a few pictures of the singer on their Instagram profile. In the now-viral haldi photos, Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh, their family and friends can be seen dressed in yellow outfits and happily posing for the camera.

Check out the trending photos here:

Screenshot of Raju Mehndi Wala's Instagram story.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh made their relationship official on Instagram earlier this month. The duo posted adorable pictures with each other and captioned it with loved up notes like "you're mine" and "meet my zindagi, Neha Kakkar. #NehuPreet."

Few days later, they surprised their fans by sharing a video from their roka ceremony. Neha looked gorgeous in an embellished lilac draped saree while Rohanpreet picked a pale pink sherwani for the occasion.

Just a day ago, Neha Kakkar posted pictures from the day when Rohanpreet Singh proposed to her. "The day he proposed to me! Rohanpreet, life is more beautiful with you."

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.