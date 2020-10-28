The Stunning Sabyasachi Lehenga That Neha Kakkar Wore For Her Gurudwara Wedding

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on Saturday.

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi. For the day ceremony on Saturday, the bride chose a stunning, pale pink Sabyasachi creation. The groom's colour-coordinated silk sherwani was also designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The ace designer shared their wedding looks on his official Instagram account this afternoon. Sabyasachi shared details of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's outfits on the photo and video sharing platform.

For her gurudwara wedding, Neha Kakkar chose a classic Sabyasachi wedding lehenga in pale pink. The lehenga came embellished with 'zardozi' and 'meenakari' accents, and Sabyasachi's signature heritage jewellery completed her bridal look. The singer, resplendent in the blush pink creation, wore jewellery made with uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls, set in 22k gold.

Meanwhile, the groom also opted for Sabyasachi on his big day. Rohanpreet Singh wore a pale pink quilted silk bridal sherwani. Strands of strands of cultured Japanese pearls from the Sabyasachi heritage jewellery collection completed his look.

In an Instagram post, Neha Kakkar thanked the designer for the stunning outfits. "Sabyasachi couple," she wrote, sharing a picture from her wedding album. "Thank youuu Sabyasachi Sir for gifting us the best outfits," she added.

The couple's day wedding on Saturday was followed by a grand ceremony at night, for which the singer opted for a red lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Her husband also wore a red and white sherwani by the designer duo.