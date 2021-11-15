Bollywood Wedding Season Made Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Revisit Their Own

Neha Kakkar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nehakakkar)

Highlights Neha Kakkar shared a video

"Seeing everyone getting married," she wrote

"Humein Apni Shaadi ki yaad aa gayi!" she added

It is raining weddings in Bollywood. Even as Rajkummar Rao went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Patralekhaa, rumours of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married in December are gaining momentum. Alia Bhatt too recently left her followers guessing as she chose to not answer fan questions about her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor, in a Youtube video. All this talk of weddings in Bollywood has made one couple nostalgic about their own ceremony and festivities. We are talking about singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married last year. The couple has shared a video in which they are grooving to the song, Nehu Da Vyah, which was their wedding anthem of sorts.

The video begins with the two of them in casual home clothes before they transition to Indian ethnic wear and groove to the song. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “Seeing everyone getting married, humein apni shaadi ki yaad aa gayi (we cannot help but remember our own wedding).”

See the video here:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have no qualms about expressing their love for each other on social media. On the occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a loved up image of each other and wrote, “Happiest Diwali from us to you and yours…”

Recently, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had the Internet gushing about them when they shared pictures from their first anniversary celebrations. To mark the occasion on October 24, the couple posted photos from their romantic vacation on Instagram. In the post that the couple shared, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are seen celebrating on a large boat that was decorated in a royal theme.

Adding a lovely note to the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote, “And that is how our 1st-anniversary celebration looked like. Surreal right? Thanks to each and everyone who made sure to make us feel special. Your blessings, posts, stories, your text messages, calls and all the love made us really happy.” The post was signed as NehuPreet, which is a moniker given to the couple by their fans.

Take a look at the images here:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh had a grand wedding, last year. The two began dating after meeting on the sets of a music video.

Here are some images from their wedding.

Neha Kakkar is known for her hit songs including Second Hand Jawaani, Kar Gayi Chull, Dilbar, Kala Chashma and Badri Ki Dulhania.