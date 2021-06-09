Neha Kakkar Shares Backstage Rehearsal Video From Her Wedding

Neha Kakkar in a still from the video. (courtesy nehakakkar)

Singer Neha Kakkar, in a throwback mood, shared a video from her wedding festivities on her social media on Wednesday. Neha, dressed in her bridal Sabyasachi ensemble, can be seen playing ukulele as she preps for her performance. She revealed that her performance was meant to be a surprise for husband Rohanpreet Singh. She captioned the video: "Backstage rehearsal from my own wedding! Don't really know how to play Ukulele, just wanted to give him a surprise. Thank you Deepak Ramola buddy for capturing this precious moment." She added the hashtag #NehuDiaries to her post.

See Neha Kakkar's video here:

Last week, Neha shared pictures from her birthday and thanking Rohanpreet, she wrote: "He brought me every single thing I was craving for! Even after knowing the fact that stores aren't open, deliveries are difficult, what not.. Still he managed to get me all this.Upar se itneeee zyada pyar ke sath fifts diye hain mujhe. Rohu baby I love you."

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October 2020. Neha Kakkar made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official last year by posting a picture with him and wrote: "You're mine."

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba, among many others. She has featured as a judge in the singing reality shows Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.

Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also appeared in the musical reality show India's Rising Star and was the first runner up in second season.