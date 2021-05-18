What Neha Kakkar Wrote For Her Parents On Their Wedding Anniversary

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh with her parents. (Image courtesy: @nehakakkar)

Highlights Neha Kakkar posted pictures from her parents' wedding anniversary

The pictures feature the Kakkar family along with Rohanpreet Singh

Neha wrote, 'Anniversary ki bahut bahut badhai ho aap dono ko'

Singer Neha Kakkar recently celebrated her parents' wedding anniversary. On Monday, Neha posted a few pictures from the celebration on her Instagram handle. The series features the Kakkar family posing together for pictures that include Neha, sister Sonu Kakkar, brother Tony Kakkar and their parents. Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh is also posing with them. Everyone in the group is flashing their smiles in the pictures. Neha's parents are sporting rose garlands. Their wedding anniversary cake is kept on the table. We see a decorated wall behind them that read, "Happy Anniversary". We also see some star-shaped decoration props at their back.

Neha wrote a heartwarming caption for her parents. She wrote, "Anniversary Ki Bahut Bahut Badhai Ho Aap Dono Ko!! Jitna Pyar Aap Dono Ne Diya Hai Humesha, Utna Pyar Hum Kabhi Shayad Na De Paayein...Bus Yehi Prarthna Hai Mata Rani Se Ke Aap Dono Humesha Khush Rahein! (Congratulations on your anniversary. The kind of love that you have given us, we might not be able to reach to that level. I pray that both of you stay happy forever.

Take a look at her post here.

Neha posted some more pictures with her parents on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, Neha can be seen sharing some priceless moments with her mom and dad. She wrote the same caption in this post. See her post here.

Neha also shared a picture of the celebration venue on her Instagram story. In her post, she used heart-shaped stickers that read, "Mom" and "Dad".

See her Instagram story here.

Screenshot of Neha Kakkar's Instagram story

Rohanpreet Singh also wished Neha's parents on his Instagram handle. Rohanpreet shared a few pictures with them on the platform and wrote, "Happy Anniversary Mumma Ji Papa Ji!! Aap Humesha Sath Rahein, Khush Rahein aur Healthy Rahein! (Happy Anniversary, mom and dad. May both of you stay together forever. Stay happy and healthy."

We are talking about this post.

Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar also wished their parents a happy wedding anniversary on their respective Instagram handles. Sonu wrote, "Happy marriage anniversary mamma papa. Love you the mostest most #couplegoals #marriageanniversary." Tony wrote, "Happy Anniversary Mumma Papa. Today is the day it all started..17th May."

Take a look at their posts here.

In terms of work, Neha Kakkar was featured opposite Rohanpreet Singh in a recently released music video titled Khad Tainu Main Dassa. The song was released on Tuesday.

Neha Kakkar was born in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. She is the younger sister of Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Just like Neha, her siblings are also singers.