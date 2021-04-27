Neha Kakkar's Adoring Husband Rohanpreet Singh Agrees That She's From 'Heaven'

Neha Kakkar (L); Rohanpreet Singh (R) (Image courtesy: @nehakakkar)

On Tuesday, singer Neha Kakkar took us back to the "city she was born in" - her native place Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Neha posted a few throwback pictures of herself from the city on her Instagram handle. In the pictures, she can be seen posing for a photoshoot against the backdrop of a river. The singer is wearing an off-shoulder floral blue side slit dress as she flashes her beautiful smile. Neha kept the location of her photoshoot as "heaven" and wrote, "Throwback pictures from the city I was born in...Lucky Me! #NatureLover #NehuDiaries. She called herself a "nature lover" in the hashtag.

We couldn't ignore Neha's husband Rohanpreet Singh on her pictures. Rohanpreet wrote, "Yes you are from heaven...Atti Sundar (Beautiful)." What a cute pair they are, right?

See her post here:

Neha Kakkar, who is currently staying with her husband Rohanpreet in Mumbai amid the Covid-19 lockdown, shared a beautiful sunset view from her house on the platform. In her caption, Neha shared that she is "feeling low" these days but is trying to stay positive. "Today in the evening when we opened our windows I realised we hardly get to see this beautiful view of our own house coz we're either traveling or out for work, At least now in lockdown, we can make a full use of our beautiful house here in Mumbai!" an excerpt of Neha Kakkar's post read."

Rohanpreet wrote, "Positive vibes" in her comment section. See her post here:

Neha Kakkar married Rohanpreet Singh in Gurudwara in Delhi last year. Rohanpreet is also a singer. Neha and Rohanpreet frequently feature on their respective Instagram handles. See a few of their posts here:

Neha Kakkar was born in 1988 in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Singers Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are her siblings.

In terms of work, Neha Kakkar judged Indian Idol 12, a singing reality TV show last year. For those of you who don't know, Neha appeared as a contestant in the second season of Indian Idol in 2006, but she was eliminated from the show back then.

Neha Kakkar has sung many popular songs like Manali Trance, Second Hand Jawaani, Badri Ki Dulhania, Aankh Marey and Kala Chashma among others.