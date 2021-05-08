Neha Kakkar's ROFL Response To Husband Rohanpreet's, Umm, 'Headache'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. (Image courtesy: @nehakakkar)

Singer Neha Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet have been winning the Internet's heart with their antics for some time now. The duo's latest video will surely win them the title of the cutest couple in tinsel town. It all started with a Reels video where Rohanpreet and Neha are seen lip-syncing to some hilarious lines. The clip begins with Rohanpreet sitting with his hands to his head. Upon seeing him, Neha asks him "Kya hua? (What's wrong?)" To this, Rohanpreet says "Yaar, headache ho raha hain (I am having a headache)." A concerned Neha then questions, "Kaha pe? (Where?)" The absurdity of the question leaves Rohanpreet stunned. Soon, the couple is seen bursting into laughter.

In the clip, Neha is seen in a dainty black dress, shaping her nails. Rohanpreet, meanwhile, is wearing a blue sweatshirt and beige pants. Along with the video, Neha wrote, "He didn't tell me kahan headache ho raha hai (where the headache was), where's my fault in it?"

Responding to her caption, Rohanpreet said, "Hahahaha I'm sorry Babu. My fault!" followed by laughing and heart emojis. Singer-composer Tony Kakkar, who is Neha's brother, also seemed to enjoy the video as he dropped laughing emoticons in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Recently, Neha shared another video of some quality time that she spent with her husband while on a vacation. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Heaven yahin hai (Heaven is here)! #ThrowbackVideo with hubby in heaven."

On the occasion of their six-month wedding anniversary in April, Neha had shared a bunch of mushy pictures of the duo and posted an emotional note with it. Tagging Rohanpreet, she wrote, "Every single day he wins my heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more... Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe...You're genuinely the best husband ever!! I'm really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy."

Rohanpreet, too, reciprocated the gesture and shared a lovely message for his wife. In the post, he wrote, "Hey guys. Today I wanna share my wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper... I don't have words to describe how beautiful this girl is... In and out both!! She is a creator, like how God created this world, similarly, she created my world, OUR World and it's sooo beautiful! Still can't believe she's mine. She's the one that I can't live without. I wanna say "Thank You" for every single thing you brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON, Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wife."

Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020 after a brief courtship. Neha is best known for her hit songs that include Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Marey (redux) and Main Tera Boyfriend, among others. She is currently a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol. Rohanpreet was a contestant on the singing show, India's Rising Star.