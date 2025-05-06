Neha Kakkar Reacts To Melbourne Organisers' Claim She "Refused" To Perform For 700 People

Days after Melbourne organisers claimed that Neha Kakkar refused to perform in front of 700 people as a reason behind her arriving late at the concert, the singer seemingly hit back with a reply. Neha shared a video on her Instagram Stories where she's trying to establish that she received only love from the audience.

"Hi, you want to know what actually happened at the Melbourne show, right? Let me show you." The video then transitions to vibrant scenes of the concert, with a cheering crowd dancing and singing along as Neha performs her hit numbers. Sharing this video, the singer wrote, "Thank you Melbourne!."

In another post, Neha wrote, "Can't forget the love you showered Melbourne."

A few days ago, event organisers from Australia, Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa claimed that there's no truth in Neha's side of story. They said Neha was not willing to perform in front of only "700" people.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa shared that Neha had two shows with the same company on two consecutive days. Her first show was in Sydney, which was attended by 1500-2000 people, and went well.

The second show, which was held the next day, was in Melbourne, which was only attended by 700 people, and it was for this show that she showed up three hours late. "The crowd was very angry at her because they had been waiting for hours," they said and added that people paid around 300 AUD (approximately Rs 16,000).

They claimed that Neha refused to perform and asked the organisers to fill up the venue. "What I got to know from the organiser was that she said that there are just 700 people, so until you fill up the stadium, I won't perform," they claimed.

