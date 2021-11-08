Did Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Get Engaged On Diwali? Roka Rumours Again

An old photo of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: filmyantizone)

Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger

He is quite a close friend of the actress

Did Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have a roka ceremony on Diwali recently? Apparently, they did, as per several media reports. The rumoured couple reportedly got engaged at filmmaker Kabir Khan's residence. Kabir Khan has directed Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger and is quite a close friend of the actress. As per a report in India Today, Katrina wore a lehenga at her engagement ceremony. "It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony. Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts," the publication quoted a source as saying.

ICYDK, rumours about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's roka have been doing rounds on the Internet since August. It was followed by a statement by Katrina's team denying the rumours. However, media reports about the duo's rumoured wedding surfaced on the Internet again last month after the duo were spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty's office together.

A report in ETimes even shared details about their rumoured wedding, including date and venue, and now the publication says that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a private roka ceremony at Kabir Khan's home and that the duo 'opted to travel in different cars to avoid and media attention.' According to ETimes, the roka ceremony was attended by only families of Katrina and Vicky, respectively, along with Kabir Khan's family.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were pictured at entrepreneur Aarti Shetty's Diwali party on Thursday. Katrina Kaif was wearing a pink saree and arrived at the party in a separate car. Vicky later joined her at the party.

As per ETimes, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will get married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur in the first week of December. The rumoured couple will reportedly wear ensembles designed by Sabyasachi. However, Katrina denied the rumours in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. When asked if she has any idea what fueled these wedding rumours, Katrina Kaif told the publication: "That's a question I have for last 15 years."

On Diwali, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared stunning individual pictures of themselves in traditional outfits.

Vicky Kaushal has not reacted to the rumours about his wedding to Katrina Kaif yet.