Trending: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Share Pics

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married over the weekend, shared pictures from their grand wedding on their respective social media accounts on Monday. The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharing a picture along with her husband Neha Kakkar wrote: "Rohu and I wore Falguni Shane Peacock for our night wedding. Must say they're the best! Loved wearing their creation." After getting married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, the couple hosted a grand reception the same night.

Sharing a closer look of her bridal outfit, Neha Kakkar wrote:"Rohanpreet's bride." Sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, Rohanpreet wrote: "My Bride! Perfection. Prettiest woman in the world. Thank you Waheguru ji."

Urvashi Dholakia, Urvashi Rautela and Maniesh Paul were some of the celebrities who attended the wedding festivities. They shared pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram.

For the Gurudwara ceremony, Neha and Rohanpreet wore matching pink outfits.

Neha Kakkar made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official earlier this month by posting a picture with him and wrote: "You're mine." Rohanpreet Singh has been a part of reality shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star.He is a singer too.

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing hit tracks such as Second Hand Jawaan from Cocktail, Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Neha Kakkar has also appeared as a judge on the singing reality shows Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.