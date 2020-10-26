Trending: Newlyweds Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Share Pics

Highlights
- The couple got married on Saturday
- They had a Gurudwara ceremony in the day
- The couple wore matching outfits
Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who got married over the weekend, shared pictures from their grand wedding on their respective social media accounts on Monday. The couple wore colour-coordinated outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharing a picture along with her husband Neha Kakkar wrote: "Rohu and I wore Falguni Shane Peacock for our night wedding. Must say they're the best! Loved wearing their creation." After getting married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon, the couple hosted a grand reception the same night.
Rohu and I Wore Falguni Shane Peacock for our Night Wedding.
Sharing a closer look of her bridal outfit, Neha Kakkar wrote:"Rohanpreet's bride." Sharing the same picture on his Instagram profile, Rohanpreet wrote: "My Bride! Perfection. Prettiest woman in the world. Thank you Waheguru ji."
Check out the picture here:
Rohanpreet's Bride! Wearing Falguni Shane Peacock.
Urvashi Dholakia, Urvashi Rautela and Maniesh Paul were some of the celebrities who attended the wedding festivities. They shared pictures from the wedding festivities on Instagram.
And my baby Nehu is married!!! Congratulations Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh.
For the Gurudwara ceremony, Neha and Rohanpreet wore matching pink outfits.
Guys have you even seen before that much cute groom & bride? They are the cutest together.
Neha Kakkar made her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh official earlier this month by posting a picture with him and wrote: "You're mine." Rohanpreet Singh has been a part of reality shows Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and India's Rising Star.He is a singer too.
Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing hit tracks such as Second Hand Jawaan from Cocktail, Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Neha Kakkar has also appeared as a judge on the singing reality shows Indian Idol and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.