Inside Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Mehendi Ceremony. See Pics

Pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding festivities are breaking the Internet. After treating her fans to stunning photos from her haldi ceremony, the 32-year-old singer sent the Internet into a tizzy by posting pictures from her mehendi ceremony and needless to say, they are sugar, spice and everything nice. The photos feature Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, who is also a singer, twinning in green outfits. She looks gorgeous in a green Anita Dongre lehenga set while Rohanpreet complemented her in a pastel green sherwani. Some of the pictures also feature Neha showing off Rohanpreet's name written beautifully on her hand with mehendi. "Mehendi lagaungi main sajna Rohanpreet ke naam ki," she captioned her post.

Take a look at pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's mehendi ceremony:

On Friday, Neha Kakkar shared some nice photos from her haldi ceremony. In the pictures, the singer can be seen sporting a yellow saree, which she accompanied with heavy earrings and payal. Rohanpreet can be seen wearing a yellow and white kurta set. Sharing the pictures, Neha Kakkar wrote: "#NehuPreet ki haldi ceremony!"

Check out the photos here:

Meanwhile, also check out a video from Neha and Rohanpreet's roka ceremony:

The couple, who made it Instagram official earlier this month, will reportedly get married this weekend in Delhi.

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Other than Indian Idol, Neha Kakkar appeared as a judge on the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs.