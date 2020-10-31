Trending: New Pics From Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Reception

Such a beautiful couple. (Image courtesy: rohanpreetsingh)

Highlights Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 24

The wedding ceremony took place in Delhi

Neha shared new pictures from her wedding reception on Saturday

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been sharing breathtaking pictures from their wedding album on social media since last week and we still can't get enough of them. The couple got married on October 24. In her latest post, the singer, who has changed her name on Instagram from Neha Kakkar to Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh), posted some unseen pictures from her wedding reception. Describing the function as the "best reception ever," Neha Kakkar wrote: "Rohanpreet Singh and family hosted the best reception ever! Thank you everyone in the family, Nehu loves you all." For the reception, Neha Kakkar picked a silver-white lehenga with diamond-emerald jewelery, while Rohanpreet opted for a blue suit-piece.

The new pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding reception have been trending incessantly on social media. Check them out here:

Pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's fairytale wedding sent the Internet into a tizzy. On her wedding day, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet wore the colour-coordinated outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock. In one of her posts, Neha thanked the designer duo and wrote: "Oh my god! Falguni and Shane Peacock, best designers ever! Never thought I can look this good but they made it possible!! Huge respect and love for you."

Meanwhile, check out other pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding festivities:

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.