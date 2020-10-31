Trending: New Pics From Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Reception

Highlights
- Neha and Rohanpreet got married on October 24
- The wedding ceremony took place in Delhi
- Neha shared new pictures from her wedding reception on Saturday
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been sharing breathtaking pictures from their wedding album on social media since last week and we still can't get enough of them. The couple got married on October 24. In her latest post, the singer, who has changed her name on Instagram from Neha Kakkar to Neha Kakkar (Mrs Singh), posted some unseen pictures from her wedding reception. Describing the function as the "best reception ever," Neha Kakkar wrote: "Rohanpreet Singh and family hosted the best reception ever! Thank you everyone in the family, Nehu loves you all." For the reception, Neha Kakkar picked a silver-white lehenga with diamond-emerald jewelery, while Rohanpreet opted for a blue suit-piece.
The new pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding reception have been trending incessantly on social media. Check them out here:
@rohanpreetsingh and Family hosted the Best Reception Ever!! Thank youuu everyone in the family, Nehu Loves you all Make up: @ritikavatsmakeupandhair NehuPreet's Outfits: @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Necklace: @archanaaggarwalofficial Earrings & Ring: @manimuktaajewels Hairstyled by @rachitlavanyamakeovers Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
Pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's fairytale wedding sent the Internet into a tizzy. On her wedding day, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet wore the colour-coordinated outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock. In one of her posts, Neha thanked the designer duo and wrote: "Oh my god! Falguni and Shane Peacock, best designers ever! Never thought I can look this good but they made it possible!! Huge respect and love for you."
Best Clicks of my life!!! @rohanpreetsingh You make me look even better when I'm with You Wearing @sabyasachiofficial Jewellery & Footwear: @sabyasachijewelry @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Styled by @sabyasachiofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera: @omsons_bridal_store Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Event by @theroyaleventsindia Decor by @showkraftdesignerweddings Venue: @jwmarriottdelhi Event managed by @theshadiwale Hospitality: @akshhaydekhoduniya @sudhanshujaindekhduniya Catering: @Tandoorinightscatering Special thanks to Chef Lalit & Sakshi Tuli #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet
People die to wear #Sabyasachi atleast once in life and We were gifted these dream outfits by @sabyasachiofficial himself Dreams do come true but they work better if You work Hard Thank you Mata Rani, Shukar hai WaheguruJi #NehaKakkar @rohanpreetsingh #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
@rohanpreetsingh 's Bride! Photography @deepikasdeepclicks Wearing @falgunishanepeacockindia @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock Jewellery by @archanaaggarwalofficial Nath by @merialmariofficial Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Chooda & Kaleera by @omsons_bridal_store bridal_studio #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah #falgunishanepeacockindia #falgunipeacock #shanepeacock
Meanwhile, check out other pictures from Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding festivities:
Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki Wearing @anitadongre Jewellery - @anitadongrepinkcity Styled by: @ruchikapoor Wearing @anitadongrepinkcity Footwears: @italianshoesco Styled by: @ruchikapoor Makeup by @vibhagusain Hair by @deepalid10 Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 @pataaree (wedding favours) @nayaabjewellery (wedding favours) @omsons_bridal_store ( wedding favours, kaleere and chuda) #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah
#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh Our Outfits : @shilpiahujaofficial Jewellery : @indiatrend @justpeachyindia Styled By : @ritzsony @styledose1 Rohu's Footwears: @italianshoesco Make up: @vibhagusain Hair: @deepalid10 Photography: @deepikasdeepclicks Mehendi: @rajumehandiwala6 #NehuDaVyah
Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba among many others. Rohanpreet Singh, also a singer, featured in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.