Inside Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh's Reception. See Trending Pics

The final leg of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding festivities came to an end with their wedding reception that took place in Chandigarh, Punjab on Monday night. Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, after getting married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at a Gurudwara in New Delhi, continued the wedding festivities with a grand ceremony on Saturday night. Coming back to the reception, the couple looked stunning in traditional outfits. Neha opted for a silver-white lehenga with diamond-emerald jewelery, while Rohanpreet chose a blue suit-piece. The pictures from their reception are going insanely viral on social media.

For their wedding, the couple wore colour-coordinated outfits by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Sharing a picture along with her husband Rohanpreet, Neha Kakkar wrote: "Rohu and I wore Falguni Shane Peacock for our night wedding. Must say they're the best! Loved wearing their creation."

Neha Kakkar is best-known for singing tracks such as Dilbar redux, Manali Trance, Kala Chashma, Aankh Mare redux from Simmba, among many others.

Rohanpreet Singh is known for participating in wedding reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. He also appeared in the musical reality show India's Rising Star and was the first runner up in second season. Before Rohanpreet Singh, Neha Kakkar was in a relationship with actor Himansh Kohli. The duo parted ways in 2018.