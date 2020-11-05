Niti Taylor Lights Up Instagram With Beautiful Pics From Her First Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020: Niti Taylor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: nititaylor)

Highlights Niti Taylor shared pictures from her first Karwa Chauth on Thursday

"By choosing you, I chose happiness for life," she wrote for husband

"You are the best thing happened to me!" she added

Niti Taylor lit up Instagram on Thursday with beautiful pictures from her first Karwa Chauth. The actress, who married Parikshit Bawa on August 13, celebrated the festival on Wednesday dressed in a pretty red saree. Sharing a couple of pictures from her festivities, also featuring her family, Niti Taylor wrote a sweet note for her husband. "My first Karva Chauth. By choosing you, I chose happiness for life. You are the best thing happened to me! Beyond you, there is nothing I can see. I love you my bug," the actress wrote in the caption with a heart emoji.

See how gorgeous Niti Taylor looked on her first Karwa Chauth:

Niti Taylor announced her wedding on social media two months after marrying Parikshit Bawa. Sharing a video from her wedding festivities, she wrote: "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on August 13, 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, COVID wedding. I can finally say out loud 'Hello Husband'."

The actress has been giving glimpses of her loved up moments with her husband. "My husband would take a bullet for me...But he'd criticise the way I drove him to the hospital afterwards," she wrote recently while sharing a mushy video.

Meanwhile, also check a picture from Niti Taylor's "peheli rasoi":

Niti Taylor is best-known for featuring in television shows like Pyaar Ka Bandhan, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Gulaal and Laal Ishq.