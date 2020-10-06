Trending: TV Actress Niti Taylor Reveals She Married Parikshit Bawa In August

Niti Taylor with Parikshit Bawa. (courtesy niti_taylor_mannat)

Highlights Niti Taylor got married on August 13, this year

"Hoping for a better 2021," wrote Neeti

"We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding," she added

Television actress Niti Taylor, who married her fiancé Pariskshit Bawa on August 13, shared a video from her wedding festivities on her Instagram profile on Tuesday, which placed her on the top of the trends list. The wedding took place with just the couple's respective parents and close family member in attendance. Neeti also stated the reason why she was late in announcing the big news of her wedding on social media. She wrote: "Also, I'm announcing this late because we were hoping that the COVID-19 pandemic would die down sooner and we could celebrate in a big way - but hoping for a better 2021."

She wrote in her post: "My journey from Miss to Mrs is complete. I'd like to share with all my well-wishers that I tied the knot with Parikshit on 13 August 2020. We had a very small, quiet and intimate wedding with just our parents, aka, Covid wedding. I can finally say out loud 'Hello Husband.' Making my own happiness in 2020."

See Niti Taylor's post here:

The actress shared a picture from her wedding. Check it out:

Neeti Taylor wore a soft pink embroidered lehenga for her wedding. Her bridal outfit was designed by Payal Keyal. The actress had earlier shared pictures of herself in her bridal outfit but she didn't make the wedding announcement.

These are the posts we are referring to:

Neeti Taylor is best-known for her playing Nandini Murthy in MTV's Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. She has also starred in TV shows like Ishqbaaz, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Savdhan India and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.