Karwa Chauth 2020: Vrat Katha, Know The Complete Story Of The Festival

Karwa Chauth Images: Mehendi, colourful bangles and traditional dresses are a must for Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4. It is one of the most special days of the year for married Hindu women. Karwa Chauth is a very auspicious occasion for Indian women. It is day when women keep day-long fast, do special puja and read verses or vrat katha praying for the long life and well-being of their husbands. Mehendi and dressing up is a big part of Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi and is more common in the states of north India. After four days of Karwa Chauth, mothers do Ahoi Ashtami Vrat for the well-being of their sons. In recent times, both husbands and wives fast on Karwa Chauth and celebrate the day together for a happy life.

Karwa Chauth 2020: Date, Day and Time or Puja Muhurat

Karwa Chauth: November 4, Wednesday

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: 4:39 PM to 5:56 PM

Karwa Chauth Upavasa Time: 5:34 AM to 7:18 PM

Moonrise on Karwa Chauth Day: 7:18 PM

Chaturthi Tithi begins at 3:24 AM on November 4

Chaturthi Tithi ends at 5:14 AM on November 5

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: Mehendi is a must on Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth 2020: The Story or Vrat Katha of Karwa Chauth

Long time ago, a man named Vedsharma and his wife Leelavati lived a happy life with seven sons and a daughter named Veeravati. The daughter was the family's favourite. After her marriage, when Veeravati observed her first Karwa Chauth, she had to face a lot hardship. She was unable to stay without food and water and fainted. After seeing her condition, the brothers decided to trick their sister into breaking her Karwa Chauth fast.

One of the brothers climbed a tree with a lamp. When Veeravati gained the consciousness, the other brothers told her that the moon had risen and brought her on the terrace to see the moon, so that she could break the fast.

Seeing the lamp, she believed that the moon had really risen behind the tree and Veervati broke her fast. According to popular belief, after her third bite, she was called by her in-laws and told that husband had died. While she cried inconsolably, Goddess Indrani appeared and told her that she had broken the fast without giving argha or offering to the moon and that is why her husband died. The goddess also said that if she keeps chauth vrat every month, her husband will be back. When Veervati followed the rituals, as suggested by the goddess, with devotion her husband woke up.

Women read this story which is the Karwa Chauth vrat katha and worship Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha. Before breaking fast they offer prayers to the moon.

Karwa Chauth 2020 Image: Women dress up in traditional clothes on Karwa Chauth

Happy Karwa Chauth!