BRIT Awards 2025 In Memoriam: Liam Payne Was Honoured. Could The Internet Be More Emotional?

At this year's BRIT Awards, a heartfelt tribute was paid to former One Direction member Liam Payne, who tragically died in October last year.

Host Jack Whitehall introduced a video honouring the late singer, saying, "It is now time to take a moment to remember a very special person who meant so much to many of the people in this room, and to millions of you around the world. Last October, we woke to the devastating news that Liam Payne had tragically passed away."

Jack continued, "He achieved so much in the short time that he was on this earth, and was not only a supremely gifted musician but an incredibly kind soul who touched the lives of everyone he came into contact with. We have so many amazing memories with Liam here at The Brits. So tonight we celebrate his legacy and look back and remember, the remarkable Liam Payne."

The tribute video showcased photos from Liam's childhood, touching moments from his black-and-white family video and a clip from his time on The X Factor, leading to his success with One Direction. The montage also featured snippets from the band's iconic journey, including their seven BRIT Awards, followed by the emotional background of their hit Little Things as a clip showed Liam recording the track.

The footage also included a special image of Liam meeting Queen Elizabeth II. In the video, Liam reflected on his journey, saying, "We always thought something amazing could happen, but never anything like this. I'm always reminding myself of where I've come from and how far I've come. It's incredible, really."

Liam Payne died after falling three floors from a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31. Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said that he fell into a courtyard at Casa Sur Hotel. The National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office confirmed to People that an autopsy revealed 25 injuries were "compatible with those caused by a fall from a height". They noted that "the head injuries were sufficient to cause death", along with internal and external haemorrhages in various parts of his body including "the skull, thorax, abdomen and limbs". According to La Nacion, hotel staff had previously contacted the police regarding an "aggressive man who may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol."

Born in Wolverhampton, England, Liam Payne first gained attention as a contestant on The X Factor in 2008 but was eliminated. He returned two years later, joining Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik to form One Direction, which finished third on the show and was subsequently signed to Simon Cowell's Syco Entertainment. During their active years from 2010 to 2016, One Direction became one of the most successful boy bands in history, selling over 70 million records globally.

