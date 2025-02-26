Liam Payne's Blood Alcohol Level At The Time Of Death Revealed

One Direction star Liam Payne's death sent shockwaves in the industry. The singer died after falling from the third-floor balcony of Hotel CasaSur Palermo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October last year. He was 31.

Now, details of the singer's toxicology report has been revealed.

The test results showed that Liam Payne had a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of “up to 2.7 grams per litre in his blood” at the time of his death, reported People.

In a statement, Argentina's National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor's Office on Friday stated that Liam Payne also had "cocaine metabolites, methylecgonine, benzoylecgomine, cocaethylene, and the medication sertraline", in his system.

According to Alcohol.org, a blood alcohol level of 2.7 grams per litre (0.27%) can result in severe symptoms including dizziness, confusion, and a dazed sensation.

Alcohol poisoning can occur at blood alcohol levels of 0.3% or above, and a level of 0.4% can be fatal to health.

The statement further confirmed that Braian Paiz has been prosecuted for selling drugs in return for cash. While ruling, the judges said that "the evidence gathered reveals the onerous nature of the deliveries and enables the confirmation of the prosecution ordered by the previous instance."

Liam Payne's preliminary autopsy report revealed that he had "multiple substances in his system" at the time of his death, including a drug known as "pink cocaine."

According to witnesses, Liam Payne was acting erratically in the hours before his death.

Emergency services were called to the hotel after staff frantically described him as "an aggressive man overwhelmed with drugs and alcohol."

Upon entering his hotel room, authorities discovered a chaotic scene, with broken items and various drugs scattered throughout.

Forensic teams also recovered a whiskey bottle, lighter, and cell phone from the courtyard where Liam Payne's body was found.

Investigators noted that the absence of defensive injuries suggested he may have been in a state of semi-consciousness or complete unconsciousness when he fell.