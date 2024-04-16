'No Evidence Of Suicide Or Homicide' In Park Bo Ram's Death, Says Singer's Agency

Park Bo Ram shared this image. (courtesy: ramramram2)

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram, best known for lending her voice to hit K-drama Reply 1988, died on April 11. Post-her death, several internet users speculated that the singer died by suicide. Recently, her agency XANADU Entertainment issued a statement clarifying the circumstances. In the statement released on Monday, the agency refuted claims of suicide following an investigation and autopsy report. "An autopsy conducted this morning (April 15) revealed no evidence of homicide or suicide," the agency stated as per All Kpop. They urged the public to refrain from spreading "unfounded rumours" and warned of potential legal action against those perpetuating speculation.

XANADU Entertainment also provided details regarding Park Bo Ram's funeral arrangements. The service is scheduled for April 17 at 3 pm (KST) at the Funeral Home at Asan Medical Center, with the burial procession set to follow at Seoul Memorial Park on the same day.

The statement read, "The autopsy showed no signs of homicide or suicide, and the exact results will be delivered to the bereaved family at a later date. Refrain from circulating rumours and speculative reports so that the bereaved family can properly send off the deceased on her last journey.”

"We ask for your prayers for Park Bo Ram as she peacefully departs, having passionately pursued her musical dreams," the agency expressed in their statement. Park Bo Ram, known for hits like "Beautiful," "Hyehwadong," and "Please Say Something," was poised for a comeback in the music scene. On April 11, Park Bo Ram's agency confirmed the news of her tragic death. They issued a statement that read, "“We are here to share sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. The funeral will be held after consulting with the bereaved family. Once again, we send our deepest condolences to the deceased so she may rest in peace… The cause of death is currently being investigated by the police.”