K-Pop Singer Park Bo Ram Dies After Fainting At Party, Cops Launch Probe

Park Bo Ram died at the age of 30. (File)

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram, known for her soulful vocals and memorable contributions to popular K-drama soundtracks, died at the age of 30, leaving her fans and the entertainment industry heartbroken. Authorities are investigating the mysterious circumstances that she was found dead in.

According to a report by AllKPop, the singer attended a private event just hours before her untimely death, as confirmed by investigators from Namyangju Police Station. The report suggests that Bo Ram was drinking with two friends at the event. At 9.55 pm, she went to the restroom and did not return. Concerned about her absence, her friends went to check on her and found her slouched over the sink, unconscious.

Emergency services were immediately alerted, and CPR was administered by her friends until medical assistance arrived. However, despite their efforts, Park Bo Ram was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The news of Park Bo-ram's sudden death has sent shockwaves throughout the entertainment community. XANADU Entertainment, her agency, released a statement expressing their deep condolences and asking for privacy for the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

Park Bo-ram rose to fame after her appearance on the reality singing competition 'Superstar K2' in 2010 as a 17-year-old. Her impressive vocal abilities and charismatic presence gained her a loyal fan following, and she continued to captivate audiences with her soulful performances and contributions to K-drama soundtracks.

Park Bo Ram won several awards since then, including the Artist of the Year Award at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards. Known for her voice and memorable songs like “Hyehwadong (Or Ssangmundong)” for Reply 1988 and “Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie” for W - Two Worlds, Ms Bo Ram was actively preparing for a comeback to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut.