K-Pop Singer Park Bo Ram Dies At 30

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram

South Korean singer Park Bo Ram, known for her soulful vocals and contributions to popular K-drama soundtracks, has died at the age of 30, leaving her fans devastated.

The cause of her death remains under investigation.

“Park Bo Ram suddenly passed away late at night on April 11. All of the artists and executives at XANADU Entertainment are deeply mourning the deceased with great sadness. It is even more heartbreaking that we have to tell you this sudden news to all of the fans who support Park Bo Ram,"

said XANADU Entertainment, her agency, in a statement.

According to a report by AllKPop, Park Bo Ram attended a private event just hours before her death, as per investigators from Namyangju Police Station. Reportedly, she was drinking with two friends at the event. Ms Bo Ram went to the restroom at 9:55 p.m, and did not return. Concerned, her friends went to check on her and found her slouched over the sink, unconscious.

Park Bo Ram stepped into the limelight at the age of 17 in 2010, impressing audiences with her talent on the singing competition, Super Star K2. In 2014, she marked her official debut into the pop music industry with the release of her single "Beautiful" which featured rapper Zico.

Park Bo Ram won several awards since then, including the Artist of the Year Award at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards. Known for her voice and memorable songs like “Hyehwadong (Or Ssangmundong)” for Reply 1988 and “Please Say Something, Even Though It Is a Lie” for W - Two Worlds, Ms Bo Ram was actively preparing for a comeback to mark the 10th anniversary of her debut.