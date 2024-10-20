EXO's Suho To GOT7's BamBam, A Look At All The K-Pop Idols Performing In India This Year

Imagine singing along to the chart-topping hits of your favourite K-pop star, surrounded by fellow fans. Yes, you read it right. The bands, from EXO's Suho to GOT7's BamBam, and other talented artists like Hyolyn, Chen, Xiumin, B.I, Lucas and NTX, are all set to dazzle the Indian cities in the last three months of 2024. A lineup of concerts in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shillong and Bengaluru will help you soak in the stunning choreography and visuals, making it an unforgettable experience. So, without much ado, check out the list to dance the night away with the crème de la crème of K-pop.

1. Hyolyn

Kim Hyo-jung, better known by her stage name Hyolyn, is widely loved for being the former leader of the top K-pop girl group SISTAR and its sub-unit SISTAR19. The South Korean singer and songwriter made her solo debut in 2013 with her first album, Love & Hate. She is managed by Bridʒ, a production company she founded herself.

When: October 20

Where: Phoenix Marketcity (Back Area), Bengaluru

2. Suho

Kim Jun-myeon, better known by his stage name Suho, is the leader and vocalist of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K. The singer-songwriter has also appeared in television dramas and movies like One Way Trip (2016), Rich Man (2018), Middle School Girl A (2018), Behind Your Touch (2023) and Missing Crown Prince (2024).

When: October 20

Where: Bayview Lawns, Mumbai and Phoenix Marketcity (Back Area), Bengaluru

3. Lucas

Wong Yuk-hei, professionally known as Lucas, is a member of the supergroup SuperM and a former member of the South Korean boy group NCT and its Chinese sub-unit WayV. The Hong Kong rapper is currently signed under SM Entertainment. He made his solo debut in April 2024 with the single album Renegade.

When: November 14 -15

Where: RBDSA Sports Complex, Shillong

4. BamBam

Kunpimook Bhuwakul, better known by his stage name BamBam, is a member of the boy band Got7. The Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea is loved for his solo hits like riBBon, B, Sour & Sweet and his latest album, BAMESIS. The next day after the concert, the band also held a fan sign event in the same location.

When: December 14

Where: NESCO, Mumbai

5. Chen

Kim Jong-dae, better known by his stage name, Chen, is a member of the South Korean boy band Exo, its subgroup Exo-M, and its subunit Exo-CBX. He has also recorded songs for various television dramas, including Best Luck for It's Okay, That's Love (2014) and Everytime for Descendants of the Sun (2016). He also has a few solo numbers on his list, including Beautiful Goodbye, Shall We? and others.

When: December 14

Where: NESCO, Mumbai

6. B.I

Kim Han-bin, professionally known as B.I was part of the South Korean boy band Ikon under YG Entertainment. However, his contribution to IKon's second studio album, Return, for the lead single, Love Scenario, bagged him the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at the 2018 Melon Music Awards. He has also self-founded a label, 131 and mesmerised many with his albums Midnight Blue (Love Streaming), Cosmos, To Die For and others.

When: December 14

Where: NESCO, Mumbai

7. Xiumin

Kim Min-Seok, better known by his stage name Xiumin, is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band Exo, its sub-group Exo-M and leader of its sub-unit Exo-CBX. He also debuted as a soloist with the release of his EP, Brand New.

When: December 14

Where: NESCO, Mumbai

You can book your seats at the concert via BookMyShow, Zomato and Skillbox.com.