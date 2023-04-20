K-Pop Star Moonbin Dies: 5 Points On Member Of Boy Band ASTRO

Moonbin of the K-Pop boy band ASTRO was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul, South Korea on Wednesday, his record label Fantagio announced on social media. He was 25.

Here are five points on the South Korean artist:

  1. Moonbin worked as a model and actor before joining the popular K-pop boy band ASTRO, as per a report in the BBC.

  2. He also started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers', playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum's character.

  3. Before eventually joining ASTRO, Moonbin enrolled in Fantagio's training programme as a child. He debuted with the band on February 23, 2016.  

  4. The K-Pop singer also joined ASTRO's first sub-group, Moonbin & Sanha, which made its debut on September 14, 2020, as per news agency AFP.

  5. Moonbin & Sanha were set to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert - one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea - in May but the plan has now been postponed.



