K-Pop Star Moonbin Dies: 5 Points On Member Of Boy Band ASTRO

Moonbin worked as a model and actor before joining the popular K-pop boy band ASTRO, as per a report in the BBC.

He also started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers', playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum's character.

Before eventually joining ASTRO, Moonbin enrolled in Fantagio's training programme as a child. He debuted with the band on February 23, 2016.

The K-Pop singer also joined ASTRO's first sub-group, Moonbin & Sanha, which made its debut on September 14, 2020, as per news agency AFP.