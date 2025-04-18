<I>Memory Of The Moon</i> Teaser: To Moonbin, A Tribute By ASTRO

South Korean boy band ASTRO has unveiled the teaser for their upcoming song Memory of the Moon. If you haven't guessed it already, the track is a tribute to late ASTRO member Moonbin. The singer was found dead at his home in 2023.

On Wednesday (April 16), ASTRO shared Memory of the Moon's teaser on YouTube. The 30-second clip opens to the boy band, including other artists, going through the lyrics on paper at a recording studio. Do not miss the soft music playing in the background.

Besides the four ASTRO members – MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha – Memory of the Moon also features contributions from artists who were close to Moonbin. These include VIVIZ, MONSTA X's I.M, Kihyun and Minhyuk, as well as SEVENTEEN members Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu, Dokyeom and Seungkwan.

Singers HELLO GLOOM, Rocky, Kim Do Yeon and Choi Yoo Jung are also a part of Memory of the Moon alongside boy group Stray Kids' Bang Chan, SF9's Chani and girl group Billie's lead vocalist Moon Sua (Moonbin's younger sister).

Memory of the Moon will be released on Moonbin's second death anniversary on April 19.

Last month, JTBC, a South Korean television network, announced that Moonbin's friends are planning on releasing a tributary song for him, reported Soompi.

Reacting to the report, ASTRO's agency, Fantagio, said in a statement, “Moonbin's friends will be coming together to release a new song in April. This song will be structured as a letter from his friends to Moonbin, and we will share more details about the participating artists and the song soon.”

On a concluding note, the agency shared, “We hope that this song will serve as both comfort and a heartfelt gift to the fans who continue to remember and love Moonbin.”

ASTRO members observed Moonbin's 27th birth anniversary in January. The quartet uploaded heartfelt posts and song covers on social media, remembering their bandmate. Read all about it here.

Moonbin joined ASTRO in 2016. He died in the Gangnam district of Seoul.