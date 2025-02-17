Advertisement

Kim Sae-Ron Death: Actress's Last Instagram Post Was A Tribute To ASTRO Member Moonbin

Kim Sae Ron and Moonbin starred in the 2015 web series To Be Continued

Read Time: 2 mins
The image was shared on Instagram.
New Delhi:

South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on Sunday. The actress' last Instagram post was a heartfelt birthday tribute to the late Moonbin on his 27th birth anniversary, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO.

The Instagram post read "HBD". 

Kim Sae Ron and Moonbin shared a close bond. They worked together under the same agency, S.M. Entertainment. They starred in the 2015 web series To Be Continued, alongside other members of ASTRO. Moonbin died by suicide in April 2023. He was 25. 

Kim Sae Ron, who first debuted in 2009, had kept a low profile after being involved in a driving under the influence incident in May 2022. She crashed into several lampposts and guardrails in Gangnam, Seoul, and was later fined 20 million won in April 2023. She tried to make a comeback in the play Dongchimi last year but withdrew due to health concerns. 

The South Korean police confirmed the actress's death, stating that she was found by a friend at her home on Sunday evening. They added that there were no signs of foul play. She was 24. 

The actress is best known for her role in the 2010 film The Man from Nowhere, where she portrayed a kidnapped child saved by a former special forces agent. Her performance earned her the Best New Actress award at the Korean Film Awards, and she went on to win several other accolades in her career.

