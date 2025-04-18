Kim Soo Hyun's Legal Team Clarifies The Rumours That He Didn't Pay Court Fees

You must be living under a rock if you have not heard the buzz around Kim Soo Hyun and the controversy linking him to the late actress Kim Sae Ron. Things got messier when Kim Soo Hyun's agency, Gold Medalist, filed a 12 billion KRW defamation lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family and the infamous YouTube channel GaroSero. FYI: The channel and the actress' family claimed that Kim Soo Hyun dated the late actress when she was a minor.

Fast forward to now — the internet was buzzing with rumours that Kim Soo Hyun's legal team had missed a key deadline for paying court fees and requested an extension, sparking speculation about financial trouble. But now, the actor's team has cleared the air.

In a statement via YTN Star, Kim Soo Hyun's legal firm, LKB & Partners, denied all the missed-payment rumours. They stated, “We paid all the necessary court fees and delivery charges. It is not true that we failed to pay the lawsuit fees,” as quoted by the Indian Express.

Clarifying the reason behind the deadline extension, they added, “The request to extend the correction deadline was made to fix the defendant's address, not because of unpaid fees.”

Just to rewind a bit — when Kim Sae Ron's family accused Kim Soo Hyun of dating her while she was underage, his agency (Gold Medalist) responded with a lawsuit demanding 12 billion KRW in damages.

The situation escalated when court documents revealed a mismatch in the damage claim — while the legal suit was filed for 12 billion KRW, only 11 billion was officially registered. This discrepancy meant the court fees did not match up either. The legal team was asked to correct the paperwork and pay the remaining fee, which came to around 38 million KRW.

Adding to the buzz, they submitted the extension request on the very last day – April 16 – which only intensified online speculation about the agency possibly facing financial strain.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. She died by suicide, as per the Seongdong Police.