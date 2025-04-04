Kim Sae-Ron's Break-Up Message To Kim Soo-Hyun Leaked: "I'm Not Seeing You Anymore"

Kim Soo Hyun is under fire for allegedly dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just 15, while he was 27. While the actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, acknowledged the relationship, they repeatedly denied the allegations of the actor dating Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor.

In response, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute released several pictures, videos and screenshots of the duo from the time when Kim Sae Ron was a minor as evidence.

In a new set of leaked chats, Kim Sae Ron is reportedly seen expressing frustration to Kim Soo Hyun, stating that he remains unavailable whenever she needs him. The text read, “Oppa, when you miss me and need me, you keep in touch with me without a problem, but when I need you, you're always MIA. It bothers me that I can't get in contact with you, and it's inconvenient. If you don't put in the effort, then I'm not seeing you anymore.”

The above text was allegedly sent by Kim Sae Ron on April 13, 2018, around 2 in the morning. Garosero made the argument that someone who was only on good terms, a coworker, or a casual acquaintance, wouldn't talk with this degree of emotional attachment.

Earlier at a press conference, Kim Soo Hyun denied dating Sae Ron when she was a “minor”, insisting their relationship only began in 2019 when she was 19 and he was 31.

The actor further clarified that their relationship had ended naturally and denied allegations that Sae Ron's tragic death on February 16 was connected to any pressure from him or his agency regarding debts.

Kim Sae Ron was found dead at her residence in Seoul on February 16. According to the Seongdong Police, she died by suicide.

